Unsplash logo
Unsplash Home
A photo
Pen Tool
A compass
A stack of folders
Download
Bookmark
Person
Localization icon
navigation menu
A magnifying glass
Visual search
Get Unsplash+
Log in
Submit an image
Breanna Galley
breannagalley
Bookmark
A plus sign
Edit image
Plus sign for Unsplash+
Download free
Chevron down
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
Featured in
Photos
A forward-right arrow
Share
Info icon
Info
More Actions
landscape photography of desert
Desert Dunes in New Mexico
A map marker
New Mexico, United States
Calendar outlined
Published on
February 12, 2016 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 5D
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
outdoor
clouds
desert
cloud
white
sand
hills
hill
dune
outside
sand dunes
sand dune
footprints
dunes
sandy
arid
united states
new mexico
Browse premium related images on iStock | Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20