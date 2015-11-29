Unsplash logo
Unsplash Home
A photo
Pen Tool
A compass
A stack of folders
Download
Bookmark
Person
Localization icon
navigation menu
A magnifying glass
Visual search
Get Unsplash+
Log in
Submit an image
S B
alebrije
Bookmark
A plus sign
Edit image
Plus sign for Unsplash+
Download free
Chevron down
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
Featured in
Photos
A forward-right arrow
Share
Info icon
Info
More Actions
landscape photography of desert
Sandy Designs
A map marker
Huacachina, Peru
Calendar outlined
Published on
November 29, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
Panasonic, DMC-FH5
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
wallpaper
background
desert
hot
purple
minimalist
sand
shadow
brown
hills
wind
hill
peru
dune
dunes
terrain
dry
huacachina
arid
mound
Free pictures
Browse premium related images on iStock | Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20