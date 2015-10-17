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Ian Schneider
goian
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landscape photography of cliff under blue sky
Dingle cliff
A map marker
Dingle, Ireland
Calendar outlined
Published on
October 17, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D610
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
sea
outdoor
grass
grey
farm
field
waves
wave
scenic
cliff
sunny
coastline
cliffs
rocky
vista
ring of kerry
ireland
dingle
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