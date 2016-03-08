Unsplash logo
Unsplash Home
A photo
Pen Tool
A compass
A stack of folders
Download
Bookmark
Person
Localization icon
navigation menu
A magnifying glass
Visual search
Get Unsplash+
Log in
Submit an image
Ashim D’Silva
Available for hire
A checkmark inside of a circle
Bookmark
A plus sign
Edit image
Plus sign for Unsplash+
Download free
Chevron down
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
Featured in
Photos
A forward-right arrow
Share
Info icon
Info
More Actions
landscape photography of cactus
Cactus Plants In The Desert
A map marker
Joshua Tree, United States
Calendar outlined
Published on
March 8, 2016 (UTC)
Camera
FUJIFILM, X100S
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
blue
mountains
plant
desert
plants
rock
cactus
horizon
joshua tree
succulent
cacti
cactu
united states
Browse premium related images on iStock | Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20