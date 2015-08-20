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Michael Rosner-Hyman
michaelrosnerhyman
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landscape photography of brown grass field
Fog In Desolate Fields
A map marker
Mt Tamalpais, United States
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Published on
August 20, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D7100
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
winter
cloud
grass
grey
field
fog
hills
hill
outdoors
cold
mist
rural
farmland
dry
steppe
dusty
slope
united states
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