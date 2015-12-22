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Brian Holdsworth
holdsworthdesign
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landscape photography of brown farm
Life in the Country
A map marker
Stowe, Canada
Calendar outlined
Published on
December 22, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D60
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
road
clouds
street
farm
energy
field
environment
path
brown
wind turbine
fence
country
rural
prairie
pasture
turbine
farn
canada
stowe
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