Unsplash logo
Unsplash Home
A photo
Pen Tool
A compass
A stack of folders
Download
Bookmark
Person
Localization icon
navigation menu
A magnifying glass
Visual search
Get Unsplash+
Log in
Submit an image
Foad Manghouly
foadon
Bookmark
A plus sign
Edit image
Plus sign for Unsplash+
Download free
Chevron down
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
Featured in
Photos
A forward-right arrow
Share
Info icon
Info
More Actions
landscape photography of bonfire
Rustic Camping
Calendar outlined
Published on
February 14, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 5D Mark II
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
desert
calm
peace
sand
soil
outdoors
bush
shelter
rot
himmel
path
ground
trail
Browse premium related images on iStock | Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20