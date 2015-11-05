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Will Portman
whportman
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landscape photo of trees under fog background
Foggy Isolation
Calendar outlined
Published on
November 5, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 7D
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
dark
trees
grey
field
park
fog
countryside
monochrome
outdoors
spooky
moody
mist
wilderness
woodland
foggy
high contrast
b&w
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