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Michael Fruehmann
magrolino
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landscape photo of town surrounded by forest and mountain
Bad Goisern mountain town
A map marker
Weißenbach 65, 4822 Bad Goisern am Hallstättersee, Austria, Bad Goisern am Hallstättersee
Calendar outlined
Published on
November 9, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D7000
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Free to use under the
Unsplash License
forest
mountains
cloud
grey
field
horizon
mountain range
valley
outdoors
austria
sunny
canyon
woodland
salzkammergut
conifers
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