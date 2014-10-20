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Kai Gradert
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landscape photo of rock formation
Sunrise On Desert Sculptures
A map marker
Goblin Valley Rd, Green River, UT 84525, USA, United States
Calendar outlined
Published on
October 20, 2014 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 6D
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Free to use under the
Unsplash License
sunset
sunrise
desert
cloud
grey
rock
rocks
sculpture
pink sky
purple sky
utah
cloudy
dramatic sky
landmark
boulders
totem
usa
united states
green river
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