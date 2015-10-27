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Dasha Vdovichenko
dashavdovi
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landscape photo of road during daytime
Driving through Hawaii
A map marker
Island of Hawai'i, United States
Calendar outlined
Published on
October 27, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 6D
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
travel
blue
cars
outdoor
road
cloud
blue sky
journey
highway
coast
teal
drive
way
open road
mountain cliff
long
united states
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