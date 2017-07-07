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Adam Nemeroff
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landscape photo of rainforest
Muir Woods after the Fog
A map marker
Muir Woods National Monument, Mill Valley, United States
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Published on
July 7, 2017 (UTC)
Camera
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D3400
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Free to use under the
Unsplash License
forest
plant
trees
wood
grey
fog
sunlight
paisaje
bosque
naturaleza
muir woods
san francisco bay
united states
mill valley
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