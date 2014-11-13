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James Pritchett
thehungryjpeg
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landscape photo of mountains during daytime
Two mountain waterfalls
Calendar outlined
Published on
November 13, 2014 (UTC)
Camera
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D3200
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
mountains
outdoor
clouds
waterfall
cloud
grey
scenery
rock
fog
stone
hills
rocks
cloudy
escape
rocky
ridge
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