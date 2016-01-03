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Biel Morro
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landscape photo of mountains
Lakeside grass
A map marker
Es Grau, Spain
Calendar outlined
Published on
January 3, 2016 (UTC)
Camera
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D3200
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
forest
summer
grass
grey
lake
hill
dawn
brush
shore
lagoon
lakeside
faded
salt marsh
spain
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