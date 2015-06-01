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Joseph Barrientos
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landscape photo of green and brown cliffs
Beautiful cliff around beach
A map marker
Shark Fin Cove, Davenport, CA, USA
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Published on
June 1, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
SONY, ILCE-7
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
beach
sea
blue
clouds
landscape wallpaper
grey
rock
shark
california
rocks
cliff
landscape background
foam
shore
santa cruz
cliffs
clif
usa
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