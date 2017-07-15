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landscape photo of gray wooden gate during daytime
Rural Wanderings
A map marker
Wales, United Kingdom
Calendar outlined
Published on
July 15, 2017 (UTC)
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Free to use under the
Unsplash License
blue
summer
clouds
field
countryside
meadow
fence
country
rural
gate
wales
paddock
united kingdom
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