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Jan Trienno
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landscape photo of brown house near body of water
Cabin near a lake in winter
A map marker
Mammoth Lakes, United States
Calendar outlined
Published on
November 25, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 20D
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
car
forest
winter
mountains
clouds
snow
wildlife
grey
picnic
rocks
stones
wild
pine trees
pine
north
mammoth lakes
united states
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