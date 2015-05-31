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Blake Verdoorn
blakeverdoorn
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landscape photo of body of water in between green and brown cliffs
River passage
Calendar outlined
Published on
May 31, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D3300
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
green
river
rock
path
rocks
moss
pond
canyon
passage
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