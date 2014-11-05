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Jeff Sheldon
ugmonk
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landscape photo of body of water between mountains
Winding river under clouds
Calendar outlined
Published on
November 5, 2014 (UTC)
Camera
Panasonic, DMC-GF1
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
sea
blue
mountains
clouds
grey
lake
valley
cliff
wilderness
wild
cloudy
seascape
geology
fjord
edge
rocky
ravine
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