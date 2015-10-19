Unsplash logo
Unsplash Home
A photo
Pen Tool
A compass
A stack of folders
Download
Bookmark
Person
Localization icon
navigation menu
A magnifying glass
Visual search
Get Unsplash+
Log in
Submit an image
Sergei A
Available for hire
A checkmark inside of a circle
Bookmark
A plus sign
Edit image
Plus sign for Unsplash+
Download free
Chevron down
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
Featured in
Photos
A forward-right arrow
Share
Info icon
Info
More Actions
landscape phonograph of plant field
vineyard
A map marker
Benson Vineyards Estate Winery, Manson, United States
Calendar outlined
Published on
October 19, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D3100
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
blue
green
mountains
plant
cloud
grey
lake
hills
hill
crop
vineyard
grapes
sunny
grape
vine
crops
wide
row
united states
Browse premium related images on iStock | Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20