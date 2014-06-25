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Justin Leibow
justinleibow
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landscape of ocean
The Statue of Liberty
Calendar outlined
Published on
June 25, 2014 (UTC)
Camera
Panasonic, DMC-GM1
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
sea
blue
new york
river
grey
waves
boat
wave
fog
statue
ripple
manhattan
mist
newyork
foggy
harbour
staten island ferry
hudson
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