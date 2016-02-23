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Alan Hurt Jr.
alanaut24
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landmark photo
Cloudy Machu Picchu
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Machu Picchu, Peru
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Published on
February 23, 2016 (UTC)
Camera
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D3100
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Free to use under the
Unsplash License
mountains
clouds
europe
fog
mexico
temple
hill
asia
brick
ancient
ruins
skies
aztec
hillside
foreign
mayan
civilization
inca
mountain side
travel
Non-copyrighted images
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