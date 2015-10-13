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Staffan Kjellvestad
staffank
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Lake pier with a ladder on serene waters on a foggy day
A Dock During Winter
Calendar outlined
Published on
October 13, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
Apple, iPhone 5s
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
dark
blue
outdoor
grey
lake
pool
fog
swimming pool
outdoors
ladder
mist
dock
deck
haze
boardwalk
railing
moisture
jetty
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