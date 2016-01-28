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Nitish Meena
nitishm
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lake in forest near mountain
Misty mountain by a lake
A map marker
North Cascades National Park, United States
Calendar outlined
Published on
January 28, 2016 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 5D Mark III
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
forest
cloud
grey
scenery
forest wallpaper
fog
forest background
mountain range
hill
outdoors
mountain peak
mist
pine
foggy
misty
fir
conifer
united states
north cascades national park
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