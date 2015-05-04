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Khürt Williams
khurtwilliams
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lake and trees during day
Tranquil autumn lake
Calendar outlined
Published on
May 4, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D5100
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
blue
green
gradient
trees
lake
calm
reflection
horizon
pond
clear
serenity
ambient
still
tranquil
lakeside
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