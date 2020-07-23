Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Mona Hamm
@moniha
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Bavaria, Germany
Published on
July 23, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
bavaria
germany
Bee Pictures & Images
lavender
purple flower
HD Purple Wallpapers
macro
Animals Images & Pictures
invertebrate
apidae
insect
honey bee
plant
Flower Images
blossom
bumblebee
wasp
hornet
andrena
petal
Free pictures
Related collections
FIELD WORK
87 photos
· Curated by Terris Kremer
outdoor
boot
shoe
Texture
82 photos
· Curated by Vincent Langlois
Texture Backgrounds
HQ Background Images
HD Pattern Wallpapers
Tiny Humans
59 photos
· Curated by Danae Sunderman
human
child
HD Kids Wallpapers