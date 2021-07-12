Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Sergei Shershen
@mackgreeb
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Пулковская обсерватория, Пулковское шоссе, Санкт-Петербург, Россия
Published
on
July 12, 2021
Canon EOS M50
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Pulkovo Observatory
Related tags
пулковская обсерватория
пулковское шоссе
санкт-петербург
россия
building
observatory
saint petersburg
russia
outdoor
abandoned building
telescope
rusty
ruined
soviet architecture
dome
architecture
Creative Commons images
Related collections
Candy
51 photos
· Curated by Jennifer Carlsson
candy
sweet
Food Images & Pictures
She's a Flower
316 photos
· Curated by Susan Wilkinson
Flower Images
plant
flora
Happy + Free Feels
105 photos
· Curated by Nicole Knipes
Happy Images & Pictures
united state
Women Images & Pictures