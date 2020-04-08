Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Barun Ghosh
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Galta Ji, Jaipur, Rajasthan, India
Published on
April 8, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
galta ji
jaipur
rajasthan
india
castle
building
architecture
fort
outdoors
HD Water Wallpapers
Nature Images
moat
monastery
housing
Creative Commons images
Related collections
Stages
277 photos
· Curated by Goose Berry
stage
HD Grey Wallpapers
victorian
Historical Sites
14 photos
· Curated by Jiwon Choi
Historical Photos & Images
architecture
india
Castles
26 photos
· Curated by Elizabeth
castle
architecture
building