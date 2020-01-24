Go to Michèle Eckert's profile
@shelly94
Download free
woman in red jacket and black pants standing on white concrete stairs during daytime
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Alexanderplatz, Berlin, Deutschland
Published on Apple, iPhone SE
Free to use under the Unsplash License

Girl leaving the underground at Alexanderplatz in Berlin.

Browse premium images on iStock

Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20

Related tags

alexanderplatz
berlin
deutschland
station
underground
metro
human
People Images & Pictures
handrail
banister
apparel
clothing
pants
symbol
railing
helmet
sleeve
female
sign
pedestrian
HD Wallpapers

Related collections

Camera
3,103 photos · Curated by Lisha Reid
camera
len
photography
BREAKFAST
27 photos · Curated by Amy Merriweather
breakfast
Food Images & Pictures
plate
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking