Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Erik Mclean
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
May 17, 2020
Canon, EOS 6D
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Related tags
path
walkway
slate
trail
flagstone
building
bridge
boardwalk
outdoors
handrail
banister
sidewalk
pavement
plant
Free stock photos
Related collections
Photographers
131 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
photographer
camera
People Images & Pictures
Scotland
237 photos
· Curated by Sholto Ramsay
scotland
Cloud Pictures & Images
outdoor
Weddings
169 photos
· Curated by Katie Smith
Wedding Backgrounds
People Images & Pictures
bride