Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Yehor Milohrodskyi
@milogrodskiy
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published on
March 25, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
World War II veteran near the eternal flame on Victory Day.
Related tags
nine of may
veteran
ww2
victory day
9 may
may
human
People Images & Pictures
plant
accessory
accessories
sunglasses
blossom
Flower Images
flower arrangement
flower bouquet
apparel
clothing
hat
military
Backgrounds
Related collections
350ppm
16 photos
· Curated by Gemma Evans
350ppm
outdoor
Cloud Pictures & Images
Moody Landscapes
38 photos
· Curated by Martha Bergmann
moody
outdoor
HD Grey Wallpapers
London
114 photos
· Curated by manu schwendener
london
united kingdom
building