Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Wolfgang Hasselmann
@wolfgang_hasselmann
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
September 1, 2020
ILCE-7M3
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
furniture
bench
park bench
HD Green Wallpapers
plant
Grass Backgrounds
Creative Commons images
Related collections
landscape
3,186 photos
· Curated by Wolfgang Hasselmann
Landscape Images & Pictures
outdoor
HD Wallpapers
ONE
304 photos
· Curated by LindaLee Williams
one
People Images & Pictures
human
Free Germany pictures
1,150 photos
· Curated by Wolfgang Hasselmann
plant
blossom
Flower Images