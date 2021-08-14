Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Snehal Krishna
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Banasurasagar Dam, Kerala
Published
on
August 14, 2021
Canon, EOS 700D
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
cloudy evening at Banasurasagar dam, Wayanad, Kerala
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
kerala
banasurasagar dam
wayanad
cloudscape
kerala tourism
Nature Backgrounds
dam
monochromatic
Sunset Images & Pictures
Nature Images
outdoors
weather
HD Scenery Wallpapers
HD Sky Wallpapers
Landscape Images & Pictures
Cloud Pictures & Images
vegetation
plant
HD Water Wallpapers
cumulus
Backgrounds
Related collections
Nature
101 photos
· Curated by Christian Neff
Nature Images
plant
HD Green Wallpapers
Collection #31: Crew
9 photos
· Curated by Crew
Cloud Pictures & Images
building
HD Grey Wallpapers
Magic
80 photos
· Curated by Ioana M
magic
outdoor
Light Backgrounds