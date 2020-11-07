Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Jaime Dantas
@jaimedantas
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Paraíba, Brasil
Published
on
November 8, 2020
Canon, PowerShot SX50 HS
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
HD Grey Wallpapers
paraíba
brasil
mushroom
brazil
ground
Jungle Backgrounds
circle
HD Forest Wallpapers
fungus
plant
agaric
amanita
Creative Commons images
Related collections
Unreal
36 photos
· Curated by Max Bender
unreal
HD Grey Wallpapers
outdoor
Reflections
175 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
reflection
outdoor
lake
Coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic
1,142 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
covid-19
pandemic
coronavirus