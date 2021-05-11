Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Julian Henke
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
May 11, 2021
SONY, ILCE-6000
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
german shepherd
german shepherd dog
cute dog
black dog
HD Water Wallpapers
Nature Images
Dog Images & Pictures
pet
mammal
Animals Images & Pictures
canine
Wolf Images & Pictures
Backgrounds
Related collections
CLOSE TO YOU / LOVE THE ONE YOU’RE WITH
396 photos
· Curated by Susan H.
Love Images
People Images & Pictures
human
Automobiles
45 photos
· Curated by Jochen Gererstorfer
automobile
Car Images & Pictures
vehicle
Earth & Planets
142 photos
· Curated by Nicole Gladding
planet
Earth Images & Pictures
HD Wallpapers