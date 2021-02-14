Go to Jenny Ueberberg's profile
Available for hire
Download free
woman in black jacket taking photo of snow covered ground
woman in black jacket taking photo of snow covered ground
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Dresdner Heide, Dresden, Deutschland
Published on Free to use under the Unsplash License

Couple making photos in the snow.

Related collections

Farmland and Fields
493 photos · Curated by Kelly Sikkema
farmland
field
farm
Monotone
54 photos · Curated by Gretchen Seelenbinder
monotone
HD Grey Wallpapers
HD White Wallpapers
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking