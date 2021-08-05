Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Kelsey Chambers
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
1 month
ago
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Helvellyn - Lake District Featuring Red Tarn
Related tags
Nature Images
Mountain Images & Pictures
lake district uk
mountain climbing
view
Nature Backgrounds
nature green
mountain landscape
helvellyn
lake district
lake
summit
Landscape Images & Pictures
outdoors
People Images & Pictures
human
trail
path
slope
hiking
Free pictures
Related collections
Computer
157 photos
· Curated by Valeriiya Ruban
HD Computer Wallpapers
work
electronic
Collection #105: Amanda Hesser
9 photos
· Curated by Amanda Hesser
HD Grey Wallpapers
HD Wallpapers
outdoor
Flat Lay Inspiration
35 photos
· Curated by Claire Satera
inspiration
lay
flat