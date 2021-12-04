Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Abaji Photography
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
December 4, 2021
Canon, EOS M6 Mark II
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
Grass Backgrounds
plant
outdoors
vegetation
garden
park
lawn
yard
Nature Images
Tree Images & Pictures
arbour
hedge
fence
Public domain images
Related collections
Snow
29 photos · Curated by Lauren M
HD Snow Wallpapers
Winter Images & Pictures
outdoor
views
302 photos · Curated by rebelsinceday1
view
outdoor
Cloud Pictures & Images
Love
625 photos · Curated by Tim Mossholder
Love Images
couple
People Images & Pictures