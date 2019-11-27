Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Christine Ellsay
@westcoastrain
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
New Zealand
Published on
November 28, 2019
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Sheep in South Island, New Zealand
Related tags
new zealand
sheep
farm
country
rural
farmer
HD Grey Wallpapers
Animals Images & Pictures
flock
mammal
Birds Images
herd
Free stock photos
Related collections
NZ Nature
84 photos
· Curated by emily grinsted
outdoor
new zealand
HD Grey Wallpapers
new zealand
131 photos
· Curated by Julia Grove
new zealand
building
wellington
FarmRanger
77 photos
· Curated by Mariechen Plessis
farmranger
field
Animals Images & Pictures