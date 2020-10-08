Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Aditi Gautam
@aditi_gautam
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
India
Published
on
October 8, 2020
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D5100
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Related tags
india
Tree Images & Pictures
HD Red Wallpapers
branch
HD Sky Wallpapers
HD Blue Wallpapers
Fall Images & Pictures
old tree
banayan tree
Nature Images
lower angle
Texture Backgrounds
HD Autumn Wallpapers
HD Yellow Wallpapers
Leaf Backgrounds
branches
stem
apple tree
plums
blackberry
Free pictures
Related collections
flowers etc
42 photos
· Curated by Joy Thunder
Flower Images
plant
blossom
Hades & Persephone
188 photos
· Curated by Madeleine Brighton
human
HD Black Wallpapers
black woman
U
23 photos
· Curated by Matías Loyola
u
human
HD Grey Wallpapers