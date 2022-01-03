Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Pedro Miguel Aires
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
12d
ago
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D90
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Black and white empty factory room in old factory
Related tags
door open
decay
black white
indoors
interior design
building
bunker
wall
housing
HD Art Wallpapers
room
outdoors
Backgrounds
Related collections
Collection #57: Dan Cederholm
9 photos
· Curated by Dan Cederholm
outdoor
rock
Cloud Pictures & Images
The Minimal Collection
65 photos
· Curated by Kirill
minimal
HD White Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
I'm just a shadow
295 photos
· Curated by Mahdi Shakhesi
shadow
silhouette
People Images & Pictures