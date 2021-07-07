Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Anastasiia Malai
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Russia
Published
2 months
ago
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Happiness in a Magical Forest.
Related tags
russia
river
wild
dress
Girls Photos & Images
Nature Images
HD Forest Wallpapers
Women Images & Pictures
HD Green Wallpapers
woman in nature
daylight
Summer Images & Pictures
adventure
portrait
self portrait
woman in a dress
girl in forest
moss
plant
People Images & Pictures
Free images
Related collections
Two's a Crowd
349 photos
· Curated by Olivia Smith
two
People Images & Pictures
friend
Collection #11: Crew
6 photos
· Curated by Crew
Summer Images & Pictures
outdoor
sunshine
Patterns
36 photos
· Curated by Pat Schwab
HD Pattern Wallpapers
Texture Backgrounds
HQ Background Images