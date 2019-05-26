Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Hiring
3
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
purushotham shriki
@purushotham_shriki
Download free
Share
Info
Devi kere Rd, Vijay Nagar, Mysuru, Karnataka 570010, India
Published on
May 26, 2019
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related collections
Repeating image backdrops
91 photos
· Curated by Michelle L
backdrop
wall
HD Brick Wallpapers
Just Add Type | Vol. 2º
327 photos
· Curated by Andrew Neel
HD Grey Wallpapers
Light Backgrounds
human
food & nutrition
86 photos
· Curated by Mona G
nutrition
Food Images & Pictures
Fruits Images & Pictures
Related tags
building
temple
architecture
worship
shrine
human
People Images & Pictures
pagoda
devi kere rd
vijay nagar
mysuru
karnataka 570010
india
PNG images