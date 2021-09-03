Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
zhang kaiyv
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Beijing, 北京市中国
Published
26d
ago
Free to use under the Unsplash License
北京景山公园
Related tags
beijing
北京市中国
HD Grey Wallpapers
北京
建筑
古建筑
历史建筑
寿皇殿
景山公园
色彩
architecture
building
pagoda
temple
worship
shrine
monastery
housing
roof
HD Wallpapers
Related collections
Archi-Textures
457 photos
· Curated by Tim Mossholder
archi-texture
building
architecture
Focus on Red
328 photos
· Curated by Murielle Hunt
HD Red Wallpapers
plant
flora
Ramadan (2021)
37 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Trends
ramadan
islam
human