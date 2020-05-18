Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Sal Gh
@salxox
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
May 18, 2020
Canon, EOS 450D
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Vienna, Austria
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
HD Grey Wallpapers
Grass Backgrounds
plant
lawn
outdoors
park
campus
field
Backgrounds
Related collections
Miniatures
22 photos · Curated by Anna Kurth
miniature
building
urban
Office
53 photos · Curated by Ken Rossi
office
business
work
Hands on
199 photos · Curated by Unsplash Archive
hand
People Images & Pictures
finger