Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Hiring
3
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Hector Falcon
Available for hire
Download free
Share
Info
Coral Gables, FL, USA
Published on
November 24, 2019
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Tree trunk and roots. Old Cutler Rd. Miami, FL.
Related collections
Orgánica
2,759 photos
· Curated by Rowan Heuvel
organica
Texture Backgrounds
HQ Background Images
REMEDY
569 photos
· Curated by Miller Bowron
remedy
plant
Flower Images
florida images
50 photos
· Curated by Susan Rodriguez
Florida Pictures & Images
outdoor
usa
Related tags
tree trunk
Tree Images & Pictures
plant
Brown Backgrounds
coral gables
fl
usa
root
Florida Pictures & Images
roots
Earth Images & Pictures
leaves
HD Gold Wallpapers
miami
unsplash
editorial
strong image
Love Images
wall art
photography
Free pictures