Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Engineer.style
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Featured in
Business & Work
Share
Info
Ljubljana, Slovenia
Published
on
March 31, 2021
SONY, ILCE-7M3
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Related tags
ljubljana
slovenia
engineer
engineering
welding
work
engineer style
clothing
apparel
People Images & Pictures
human
arm
helmet
hand
Public domain images
Related collections
Engineer style
11 photos
· Curated by Engineer.style
engineer style
human
apparel
Work
4 photos
· Curated by Casper Hall
work
apparel
clothing
Misc Industry Images
27 photos
· Curated by Nicole Lobdell
human
clothing
apparel