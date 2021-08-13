Go to Laura Chow's profile
black and orange plastic tool
Good news. The new powerful Aigather 2d handsfree barcode scanner for the retail is already on sale! Here are just some of his advantages:⠀ 💡 Seamless integration with POS systems: supported Windows/Linux/Android/iOS/macOS systems.⠀ 💡 High speed of work - 300,000 pixels global shutter. 💡 Wide field-of-view, Omni-directional scanning capability, the ideal option for rapid work. 💡 IP52 protection class - will fall from an altitude of 1,2 meters to a concrete floor and will not break. ⠀ To find out more pls visit our website: www.aigather.com

