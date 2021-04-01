Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Evan Demicoli
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Siggiewi, Malta
Published
on
April 1, 2021
SONY, ILCE-7M3
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
A quarry in Siggiewi, Malta
Related tags
malta
siggiewi
quarry
quarry rock
path
White Backgrounds
limestone
limestone wall
limestone rock
work
jigger
bulldozer
rock
dust
digging
digging machine
diggers
rock texture
HQ Background Images
natural resources
Public domain images
Related collections
Colours
28 photos
· Curated by Robert Bye
colour
outdoor
HD Grey Wallpapers
Collection #178: Flipboard
10 photos
· Curated by Flipboard
HD Grey Wallpapers
building
architecture
Life Aquatic
498 photos
· Curated by Jeremy Beck
outdoor
sea
HD Grey Wallpapers