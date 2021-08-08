Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Deepal Tamang
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Majnu-ka-tilla, New Aruna Nagar, Delhi, India
Published
on
August 8, 2021
NIKON D750
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Thukpa a Tibetian Dish from Tibet !
Related tags
india
majnu-ka-tilla
new aruna nagar
delhi
filter coffee
chopsticks
thukpa
noodles
cappuccino from the indian restaurant
cappuccino
tibet
manju ka tilla
tamil
tibetian
juggernaut
Coffee Images
ccd
momo
nepal
deepal tamang
Free pictures
Related collections
Mountains
101 photos
· Curated by Daniel Mayo
Mountain Images & Pictures
rock
outdoor
Collection #118: Designer News
8 photos
· Curated by Designer News
HD Windows Wallpapers
building
HD Wallpapers
Atmospheric
288 photos
· Curated by Greg Bird
atmospheric
HD Grey Wallpapers
Website Backgrounds